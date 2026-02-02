76ers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 2

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have won three games in a row, but they are going to be a little short-handed in the coming weeks as they chase a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Paul George has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, and it’ll be interesting to see if the 76ers use that as a reason to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline.

On Monday night, the Sixers are road underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.

L.A. is coming off a win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, and it’s possible it could be without some key players on Monday night. James Harden (personal) missed Sunday’s game and Kawhi Leonard played on Sunday, so there’s a chance he misses the second night of a back-to-back (L.A. has yet to release an injury report).

The Clippers have pushed themselves back into the play-in tournament conversation in the West, but they’re still under .500 this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this standalone matchup on Monday night.

76ers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +2.5 (-115)

Clippers -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

76ers: +114

Clippers: -135

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

76ers record: 27-21

Clippers record: 23-25

76ers vs. Clippers Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – probable

Paul George – out

Johni Broome – questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

MarJon Beauchamp – questionable

Charles Bassey – questionable

Clippers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

76ers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points (-118)

I’m buying Joel Embiid in this matchup, as he’s scored 29 or more points in seven games in a row. Here’s the breakdown of this prop from today’s best props here at SI Betting :

Embiid has scored 77 points over his last two games, and he's returning to his elite form as of late. In 14 games in January, the former league MVP averaged 29.7 points per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Both of those percentages are up from where Embiid has been for the season (49.0 percent from the field, 29.7 percent from 3), and he's taking nearly 20 shots per game (19.1) since Jan. 1.

That gives him a really solid floor against this Clippers team that ranks 20th in the NBA in defensive rating despite ranking in the top 10 in the league in opponent points per game.

Embiid has 29 or more points in seven consecutive games, and he's played at least 30 minutes in all but four of his games dating back to Dec. 1. If he continues to handle this major workload for Philly, this line is a steal for Embiid on Monday night.

76ers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

I’d advise bettors to wait for the Clippers’ injury report before betting on this game, especially since Harden was out on Sunday for personal reasons. If both he and Leonard sit, the odds are going to move drastically for this matchup, and you don’t want to be locked into an unfavorable spot in case that happens.

That being said, I actually like the Sixers as road underdogs – if they remain road dogs – on Monday.

Philly is 11-9 against the spread as a road dog this season, and it has a +1.8 net rating on the road (11th in the NBA) this season. The Clippers, on the other hand, are just 7-9 against the spread on the road and are shaky this season when Leonard sits (just 4-9 in the games he’s missed).

So, if Kawhi can’t play on the second night of a back-to-back, Philly is going to be live to win this game outright.

With Embiid looking closer to his old form, I don’t mind getting a couple points in this matchup.

Pick: Sixers +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

