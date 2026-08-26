Which Sixers Players Could Most Benefit From Phil Handy’s Coaching

The Sixers have spent the offseason big-fish hunting with the acquisitions of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. But their chase for big names did not stop at their roster.

Phil Handy joined the Sixers’ coaching staff as an assistant on August 22 after spending last season in that role with the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Phil Handy as an assistant head coach, league sources confirm to The Athletic. Handy has long been considered one of the best skill development coaches in the league and has a long relationship with LeBron James @MarcJSpears first to report — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) August 21, 2026

Handy’s forte is player development, which is evident in the star and role players he has worked with through his 14-year career in NBA staff roles. Now, Handy will apply those skills on a Philadelphia team littered with young players eager to take a leap.

Here’s who can benefit from Handy the most.

VJ Edgecombe

It’s hard to poke any holes in Edgecombe’s rookie campaign. He tallied 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, and turned into one of Philadelphia’s most reliable weapons in crunch time. But there is always room for improvement, especially heading into a player's second NBA season.

While Edgecombe showed flashes of on-ball brilliance, his ball-handling remains a work in progress. He was prone to live-ball turnovers as defenders sometimes sped him up, forcing him into an errant pass or jarring the ball loose.

This wasn’t catastrophic, as Edgecombe registered only 1.8 giveaways. But fine-tuning his handle could allow him to create a lot more advantages.

V.J. Edgecombe putting on a show during open runs. 🔥



About to go crazy next season



(via @Ballislife)



pic.twitter.com/fvfecc2DkG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 20, 2026

That’s where Handy could come in.

His developmental career began with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013-14, as director of player development and eventually assistant coach. It was there that he helped Kyrie Irving tighten his handle and blossom into one of the NBA’s premier isolation scorers. For reference, Irving had 3.2 turnovers per game in 2012-13—before Handy—and they gradually decreased to 2.3 in 2015-16.

Edgecombe may not become the devastating one-on-one force that Irving was in his peak, but Handy’s influence could guide him in the right direction.

Dominick Barlow

Barlow was a pleasant surprise for the Sixers, starting 59 of 71 games and averaging 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. He brought intangibles and rebounding, so much so that Philadelphia converted his two-way contract to a standard deal on February 5. But his 25.6% shooting from three-point range cost him his starting spot in the playoffs.

Enter Handy.

During his five-year stint as assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Handy was quintessential to Rui Hachimura developing his outside shot and becoming one of the more coveted role players in the NBA.

Hachimura came to Los Angeles midway through 2022-23 as a career 36% shooter from deep. He shot above 41% from distance in his three full years with the Lakers.

Dominick Barlow’s corner three looks noticeably smoother. pic.twitter.com/r0asKZmyNj — HG (@Harrison_Grimm) August 20, 2026

Barlow told Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice that he has been reworking his shooting release after he sustained an elbow injury last season. Between that and playing alongside so many creators, his accuracy from beyond the arc should noticeably improve. Handy’s guidance could only supplement what is already a promising foundation.

In reality, anyone from the Sixers’ roster could benefit from Handy’s wealth of knowledge, but it will be most important to the younger players. Labaron Philon Jr. aims to carve a role in a crowded Philadelphia rotation, but to do so, he must continue to grow as a ball-handler—Handy is just the guy. Justin Edwards wants to improve in all aspects as a two-way forward; Handy has worked with Kawhi Leonard.

Handy’s arrival is just another reason for fans to look forward to the Sixers’ training camp.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Bluesky for the latest news.