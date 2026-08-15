Tyrese Maxey has seen nearly everything under the sun in his six-year tenure in the NBA. He has played in a multitude of roles and with various Hall of Famers, soaking up as much knowledge as he possibly could. Knowledge that he is sharing with his backcourt mate, VJ Edgecombe.

Since Edgecombe was drafted in 2025, Maxey has taken him under his wing. Though Maxey is still just 25 years old, every experience on his NBA journey has molded him into the ideal mentor for Edgecombe.

Learning from experience

At various points in his career, Maxey has had to be the primary scorer, secondary guard and secondary option. His ability to navigate different roles, from the Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid era to the James Harden-Embiid days, gives him a clear perspective on how to adapt in the NBA.

His rookie year saw him playing behind more established guards in the league: Simmons, Seth Curry and Danny Green. He put up eight points per game in just over 15 minutes, starting only eight games that season.

Fast forward to the 2022-23 season, and he started in the backcourt alongside Harden, whom Maxey credits with helping him learn the game of basketball. He averaged 20.3 points that season—a 12-point increase from his rookie season two years prior.

Maxey slowly developed his game to fit whatever the team needed throughout the years. With Embiid frequently battling injuries, Maxey stepped up as the number one option in certain situations— especially after Harden departed.

"My last three years, my role changed all the time," he said while appearing on the Numbers on the Board podcast.

"I had James. I played with Ben...This last year, I was dedicated to showing the world and myself that I was capable of leading teams to the playoffs. I tore a ligament in my finger right after All-Star. I was averaging 30 before that, so then my shooting dropped."

Edgecombe's professional career started differently than Maxey's, with the 21 year old starting all 75 games he played. Although they were each in different positions during their rookie years, Maxey can relate to Edgecombe.

Growing from vets

Amid ongoing discourse about how the team will sacrifice, the two guards may both find themselves scoring less for team success. The adaptability required to adjust to the star-studded roster is something Maxey has already learned.



Maxey referenced past experiences when discussing how to deal with different roles.

🗣️ Tyrese Maxey is the ultimate leader. @TyreseMaxey discusses the mindset VJ Edgecombe should have coming into his second year and how he was in a similar position himself heading into Year 2. @TheNBPA pic.twitter.com/dkABafTECg — Numbers On The Board (@notbpod) August 12, 2026

"I know people say VJ's gonna sacrifice a lot, right?" he said. "I would say I was in this same kind of predicament my second year when James came on the team. The beginning of the season, I'm out there averaging like what, 16-17 [points]? As soon as we traded for James—I was happy, of course—but I was like, 'Dang, what does that mean for me?'"

Maxey's initial worry about being relegated once Harden arrived is a feeling Edgecombe may succumb to with the team's star acquisitions. Harden and Embiid reassured Maxey that no matter the talent on the team, his aggression should never waver. The confidence the two MVPs instilled in him is the same he hopes to impart on Edgecombe.

"One thing I appreciated that I really want to talk about is [Harden] and Joel," he said. "As soon as James got there, he pulled me to the side like, ‘Don't think that this changes anything for you as far as your development, progression and aggressiveness.’ Like he was giving me the ball and making me be aggressive—and that's what we're gonna do to VJ."

Maxey's support for Edgecombe

Although scoring averages may dip due to the firepower on the roster, Maxey wants VJ to continue being himself. Maxey recounts numerous occasions last season in which the then-rookie wasn't as aggressive as he needed to be. As the team's point guard, Maxey took partial blame for not putting Edgecombe in positions to be aggressive.

To everyone who thought these two were beefing or that them arguing during a timeout was a bad thing…



V. J. Edgecombe: “For the record, man, we do not hate each other.”



Tyrese Maxey: “I hate you. Don't talk to me ever again, and go in the locker room.”

pic.twitter.com/9c2DpbC5wQ — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) January 20, 2026

"I tell VJ, it's been times we go to games and I look at the stat sheet at halftime, and if it's four shots, I'm like, ‘How is this possible, bro? Is this my fault? Because if it is, we're gonna have to figure this out. We’re not here for you to have four shots. We’re not going to win a game like this.’"

Maxey applies the same mindset heading into this upcoming season with the team now deeper than it was last year. He knows that the team will need Edgecombe to play an integral part if they want a chance at winning a championship. As Edgecombe's "big brother", Maxey has taken it upon himself to guide his teammate.

"I’mma push him...Even this year, when all our shot attempts drop for sure, and that’s perfectly fine. We're still gonna need him to be aggressive, be a key piece to this team—his youth, his explosiveness, the way he defends, his growth—he's gonna be big for us."

Maxey's advice can help Edgecombe

Maxey hasn't reached his prime yet and still has plenty to learn in the NBA. But the fact that he is willing to share what he's accumulated with Edgecombe speaks to his unselfishness and the team's camaraderie. The two already share a competitive nature and tenacious will to win, making their potential limitless—respectively and together.

Edgecombe will have to carve out his own journey. Luckily for him, he has someone alongside him to look up to.

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