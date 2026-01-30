Tyrese Maxey Scores 40, Hits Game-Winner, Immediately Gets Admonished by Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid combined to score 77 points in a 76ers win over the Kings on Thursday night. Maxey hit a game-winner off of an Embiid assist, but once the buzzer sounded it appeared that Embiid was still upset with him about something.

Maxey scored the go-ahead basket with 1.3 seconds remaining with a left-handed layup high off the glass while drawing a foul. When the ball went in, Embiid did a huge fist pump, but after Maxey missed the ensuing free throw, he was not in as good of a mood. The broadcast immediately cut to Maxey getting what looked like a lecture from Embiid while the rest of the team celebrated and Sacramento players tried to say good game.

It was unclear in the moment whether Maxey had intentionally missed the free throw. He appeared to go through a normal routine and at the last second kind of short-arm the attempt. If it looked like he couldn't quite decide what he wanted to do there, that's actually exactly what happened.

In his postgame press conference Maxey told reporters that he had asked if he should miss the free throw, and two of his teammates delivered contradictory messages. Embiid said no, but Paul George said yes. After the intentional miss, Embiid was not happy. According to Maxey he said, "Don't ever do that again."

“I asked him ‘Should I miss it?’ He said no. Paul said yes. So I was kind of in between, but I was like ‘You know what, I’m just going… pic.twitter.com/kOLgbVpsBz — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 30, 2026

This seems like a call that should have been made by Nick Nurse, but it doesn't sound like anyone asked for his input. Maybe the Sixers should work out some kind of chain of command just in case, and maybe next time everyone can celebrate the win together.

