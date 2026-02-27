Why Tyrese Maxey Credited Joel Embiid for His Help in Setting Sixers’ Threes Record

Tyrese Maxey has now made the most three-pointers in 76ers franchise history, surpassing Sixers great Allen Iverson Thursday night. In a 124-117 win over the Heat, Maxey dropped 28 points with 11 assists and went 5-for-12 from three-point range.

Maxey surpassed Iverson’s 885 threes as a Sixer in the first quarter when he was left wide open beyond the arc. The record-setting shot was his fourth three of the first quarter, and he added one more on Philadelphia’s next possession—just for good measure.

MAXEY BREAKS THE RECORD!



With this three, Tyrese Maxey has passed Allen Iverson for the most 3-pointers made in Philadelphia 76ers franchise history! pic.twitter.com/qEDEusR8pl — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2026

Iverson wasn’t known as a three-point shooter during his illustrious NBA career, but passing the Hall of Famer and 2001 MVP in anything is certainly an impressive feat. After the game, Maxey said Iverson is someone he’s looked up to, especially as a young guard.

“To be able to pass him in anything in basketball, that’s cool enough,” he told reporters on the record postgame via Philly Sports Network’s Zach Ciavolella. “To have my name next to his is a blessing.”

He also credited former and current teammates for their help in pushing him toward his current status as one of the NBA’s premier three-point shooters. Maxey praised former Sixer and current Pistons forward Tobias Harris for consistently telling him he was a great shooter despite connecting on 30.1% of his three-point attempts as a rookie. Most notably, he credited co-star Joel Embiid for making sure Maxey got steady volume throughout his six-year career.

“Lastly, Joel man. He’s been on me about shooting 10 threes a game since probably my second or third year and I appreciate that,” Maxey said.

Tyrese Maxey on breaking the 76ers 3PM record:



"I'm just happy. I'm blessed. Thank god for the opportunity and Sixers organization for drafting me... Thankful for both my coaches. Doc and Nurse.... Lastly Joel man, he been on me about shooting 10 3s a game since my 2nd or 3rd… pic.twitter.com/cUx393fyoJ — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 27, 2026

Maxey’s three-point volume and efficiency has mostly went up over his NBA career. In his second season, he hit 42.7% of his threes on 4.1 attempts per game. At that point, it was clear Maxey had what it takes to become a standout shooter in the NBA. The next season, he took over two more threes per game and connected at an even better rate: 43.4% on 6.2 attempts.

In Maxey’s fourth season, the growth continued as he took over eight threes per game. Over the past two seasons, he’s averaged right around nine three-point attempts per game, eclipsing the 10-attempt threshold when the opportunity is there.

This season, Maxey is a top-five scorer across the NBA as he’s averaged 29.1 points per game over 56 games. As one of the league’s best scorers, he gets an incredible amount of defensive attention as opponents try to run him off the three-point line.

Still, Maxey gets his shots up and connects at a high clip. With five three-pointers Thursday night, he tied Donovan Mitchell for the second-most threes made in the NBA this year behind only standout Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel. Maxey heard Embiid’s message loud and clear, and made some franchise history as a result.

