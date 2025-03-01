SI

A Celtics Fan Traveled 5,000 Miles From Brazil to Boston And Was So Excited to Meet Derrick White

I'd say the trip was well worth it.

Mike Kadlick

This fan traveled over 5000 miles to see his favorite player.
This fan traveled over 5000 miles to see his favorite player. / Screenshot via @NoaDalzell on X.
In this story:

Derrick White made a lucky Boston Celtics fan's day on Friday night.

Ahead of their contest versus the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, a fan could be seen in the stands holding a sign that read, "Flew over 5,000 miles just to see D-White['s] beautiful bald head!"

He traveled to Boston all the way from Brazil according to SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. Take a look:

"You're the GOAT #9," the sign also read—while asking, "Can I get a [picture with] u, Derrick?"

White must have seen the sign during warmups, as he eventually greeted the fan, signed his sign, and granted his wish for a picture.

Here's a video of the heartwarming interaction:

I'd say the 5,000 mile trip was well worth it.

Boston's contest against Cleveland is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET from T.D. Garden and will air on ESPN.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA