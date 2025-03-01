A Celtics Fan Traveled 5,000 Miles From Brazil to Boston And Was So Excited to Meet Derrick White
Derrick White made a lucky Boston Celtics fan's day on Friday night.
Ahead of their contest versus the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, a fan could be seen in the stands holding a sign that read, "Flew over 5,000 miles just to see D-White['s] beautiful bald head!"
He traveled to Boston all the way from Brazil according to SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. Take a look:
"You're the GOAT #9," the sign also read—while asking, "Can I get a [picture with] u, Derrick?"
White must have seen the sign during warmups, as he eventually greeted the fan, signed his sign, and granted his wish for a picture.
Here's a video of the heartwarming interaction:
I'd say the 5,000 mile trip was well worth it.
Boston's contest against Cleveland is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET from T.D. Garden and will air on ESPN.