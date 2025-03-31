Alex Rodriguez Had Classy Gesture for Young Fan Caught in Timberwolves-Pistons Fight
Five players and two coaches were ejected after a big fight between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center Sunday. The chaos began after Wolves big man Naz Reid wagged his finger in Pistons rookie Ron Holland's face. Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo stepped in the way with a subtle shove and was then brought into the first row of the court side seats in the midst of a scrum.
A young Wolves fan wearing an Anthony Edwards jersey was caught in the middle of the madness. Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, who will soon be a controlling owner of the franchise, noticed and came over to comfort the fan following the incident, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
Rodriguez brought a gift with him, too, giving a fresh Reid jersey to the fan.
"And this kid was right there in the thick of it all, had the best seat in the house," Timberwolves broadcaster Michael Grady explained. "He's going to be the coolest kid at school tomorrow as he got a Naz Reid jersey handed to him by Alex Rodriguez."
What a nice gesture after what certainly was an unexpected moment when you have front-row seats to an NBA game. Thankfully the young fan is O.K., and he has a great story and a new souvenir to show for it.