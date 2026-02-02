Jamal Murray has finally been named an NBA All-Star. Murray, who is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists as well as field goal and three-point percentages, was named a Western Conference reserve over the weekend and it sounds like he's taking the honor seriously.

Two years ago an unimpressed Murray said that if he ever made the All-Star game he would play hard. Asked about those comments after Denver lost to Oklahoma City on Sunday, Murray doubled down.

Jamal Murray on playing hard in ASG: "Absolutely. I really lost interest in the ASG just watching whatever they were doing out there. I'd rather go on vacation if that's the basketball we're going to be playing. I'm down to play one-on-one.I would like to play. I know Wembanyama… pic.twitter.com/rRfkflHF34 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 2, 2026

"Absolutely. Yeah, I really kind of lost interest in the All-Star just watching whatever they were doing out there," said Murray. "It was just like I'd rather go on vacation if that's the basketball we're going to be playing. I'm down to play one-on-one. I don't care. I'm just competitive right. I would like to play. I know Wembanyama will play. I know Giannis would play if he were to. So I just wanna be one of those guys who's known as somebody that's gonna play hard whenever he steps on the court. Not just half-a-- it."

Hopefully Murray can follow through with this becuase it's one thing to say it, but it's another to come off the bench in a game where people have been screwing around or going through the motions and be the serious guy. Especially when his teammate, Nikola Jokić, the three-time NBA MVP, doesn't exactly participate with his usual intensity during the All-Star game.

Maybe the fresh blood and the latest tweaks to the game's format will be just what the NBA needs to save the All-Star Game. Fans can dream.

