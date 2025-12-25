Anthony Davis Exits Mavericks’ Christmas Game vs. Warriors Due to Injury
Anthony Davis has exited the Mavericks’ Christmas Day game against the Warriors due to injury. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania and Malika Andrews, Davis has a groin injury and has been experiencing muscle spasms. Davis will be out for the remainder of the game as the Mavericks keep him sidelined out of an “abundance of caution.”
Davis scored three points with three rebounds and two blocks before leaving the game in the first half. He has missed significant time due to injury since getting traded to the Mavericks last February, and will be out for at least the second half of Thursday’s game. A season ago, he appeared in just nine regular season games for the Mavericks as Dallas fell short of the postseason.
Earlier this season, Davis missed nearly all of November due to a calf strain injury. When healthy, he’s been the Mavericks leading scorer averaging 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The issue is he’s only been available for 16 games this season as the Mavericks have gotten off to a disastrous 12-19 start and are trailing the Warriors on Christmas Day.