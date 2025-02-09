Anthony Davis Reacts to Viral 'I'm Here' Moment From Mavericks Debut
Anthony Davis made a statement from the get-go in his first career game as a Dallas Maverick. After getting out to a hot start that saw him record six points, four rebounds, three assists, and one block in the first four minutes of the game against the Houston Rockets, Davis let out an emphatic "I'm here" toward the crowd at the American Airlines Center.
One week after the Dallas Mavericks traded beloved generational talent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Davis, the newly acquired star center made his presence known to the fans during the Mavericks' first home game since the trade. Though many Mavericks fans despised the franchise for trading Doncic, and have even staged protests regarding the trade, Davis gave them a glimpse of the player they're getting.
Following the Mavericks' 116-105 win over the visiting Rockets, Davis reflected on his "I'm here" moment and the emotions that came with his Dallas debut.
“That felt great," Davis told the media after the game. "Just playing with a lot of emotion. I know this city has a lot of emotion right now. I’m just trying to do my job and change that emotion for good. ... Just a little friendly reminder of who Anthony Davis is.”
Davis did leave the game during the third quarter due to a non-contact injury. He later called the injury to his lower groin and quad area a little spasm, and added that the injury is not serious. He finished his first game as a Maverick with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists over 31 minutes.
Along with Davis, his former Lakers teammate Max Christie also had a promising performance in his first home game for the Mavericks. Christie, who averages 8.8 points per game, scored 23 points on Saturday, recording his second-highest total of the season.