Anthony Edwards Dismissed Ankle Injury Concerns With One Word After Wolves' Loss
During the first half of Tuesday's Game 1 Western Conference finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards exited the game and briefly headed to the locker room after rolling his ankle when he landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket. Edwards later returned in the second quarter but then proceeded to score just five points after halftime en route to the 114-88 loss.
So, the question was on the minds of many: Did the ankle injury affect Edwards' performance, which included an 18-point effort on just 5-for-13 shooting from the field?
Edwards didn't need many words to state that the injury did not affect his shooting.
"Nah," Edwards said, nonchalantly shaking his head.
It's not the first injury scare Edwards has had in the postseason. In Game 4 of the Timberwolves' first round triumph against the Los Angeles Lakers, he injured his left ankle after a collision with Lakers star LeBron James.
Edwards shook it off and remained in the game. But one round later, he re-injured the same ankle in Game 2 of the conference semifinals after Golden State Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis inadvertently stepped on it. Edwards's injury sparked concern, especially from his coach Chris Finch. But showing healing abilities like Wolverine and a refusal to be sidelined, Edwards returned to the game and thrived in the second half en route a Timberwolves win.
Tuesday night's injury didn't seem to be as painful as either of these, and was also a different ankle. Edwards felt it was a nonissue.
And as for how to put forth a better performance in Game 2, Edwards's plan is simple. "Get a little more cardio in" and shoot more.
"I’ve definitely got to shoot more. I only took 13 f------ shots," Edwards told reporters. "Probably just get off the ball a little more. Play without the ball. I think that will be the answer, because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. We’ve gotta go watch some film and pick it apart. We’ll figure it out."
Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Thunder tips off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.