Anthony Edwards Joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant by Reaching Scoring Feat
Anthony Edwards scored his 10,000th career point Thursday as Minnesota defeated the Cavaliers 131–122, led by a 25-point night from the superstar guard.
He scored the milestone bucket in the fourth quarter as the Wolves opened up their lead on a smooth midrange jumper with multiple Cleveland defenders in his face:
Plenty of NBA players have scored 10,000 points, but Edwards joins elite company with how quickly he reached the milestone. Only in his sixth season, he became the fastest player to reach the number outside of LeBron James and Kevin Durant—the first and eighth highest scorers in NBA history, respectively.
James is the only player to reach 10,000 points at 23 years old or younger. Durant reached the mark 33 days after his 24th birthday. Edwards is still only 24, but 123 days older than Durant when he reached the feat.
Edwards scored 10,000 points quicker than Kobe Bryant, who hit the threshold when he was 24 years and 194 days old. The face of the Wolves franchise has made the NBA All-Star game in three straight seasons, poised for a fourth straight appearance this year as he averages a career-high 29.3 points per game while Minnesota sits at 25–13, fourth place in the Western Conference.
With the win over the Cavs Thursday, the Wolves are on a four-game winning streak as their young star continues to lead the way. Now with five figures worth of points under his belt, he puts himself position to be one of the NBA’s best scorers when all is said and done.