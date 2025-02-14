NBA World Goes Wild for Anthony Edwards's Poster Dunk Over Chet Holmgren
Anthony Edwards did it again.
Midway through the first quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night at Target Center, Edwards handled the ball on the left wing and drove to the hoop. He took off just inside the paint and soared upwards over Thunder center Chet Holmgren to throw down a thunderous dunk.
Edwards stared down Holmgren after throwing it down. According to the Star Tribune's Chris Hine, Oklahoma City's bench was upset Edwards wasn't whistled for a technical foul for taunting.
Holmgren, who grew up in Minnesota and played high school basketball just a handful of miles down the road from Target Center at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, returned to the floor last Friday after a 39-game absence due to a hip injury.
Holmgren is off to a slow start since making his return, scoring a total of 16 points in his first two appearances. And on Thursday night, he found himself where many NBA players have ended up—on the wrong side of a signature Edwards poster dunk.
NBA fans were loving Edwards's massive slam:
