Bam Adebayo Confronted Joel Embiid About His Fouling Practices During Latest Sixers Loss

The Heat beat the 76ers on Monday night and in the process Philadelphia fell 1.5 games behind both the Hawks and Raptors and into the play-in. With less than two weeks remaining in the season they are running out of time to climb out. The Magic, Heat and Hornets are all within two games. They have their work cut out for them.

On Monday, Miami ended the game on a 16-2 run after Embiid hit a three to give the Sixers a 107-103 lead with 3:22 remaining.Embiid finished with 26 points and has produced since returning from an injury that kept him out for most of March, but his flopping and flailing seem to be getting on the nerve of opponents, announcers and fans. Maybe now more than ever.

Just look at these three highlights where he is trying to draw fouls, capped with an awkward midrange jumper where he tries a rip-through move against Davion Mitchell who is a foot shorter than him.

Joel Embiid tried to draw fouls three different times in the first quarter & got one called in his favor.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1gaTOd4SVN — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) March 31, 2026

Embiid also managed to upset people on defense in the loss when he fouled his former Team USA teammate Bam Adebayo. Embiid came running out to halfcourt with his arms out and hit Adebayo in the chest with both hands. He left his feet to lessen the impact and it wasn't dirty, but it was careless and awkward enough for officials to review the play for a flagrant. After review it was deemed a common foul, but Adebayo had trouble moving on from what happened.

As teams lined up for free throws a short time later Adebayo was quite animated while Embiid defended himself. When the game ended they met again with Kyle Lowry involved in the conversation. Both Adebayo and Embiid were laughing, but Embiid didn't seem completely happy as he walked away when Adebayo continued to complain about fouls.

The state of the 76ers moving forward

What are the 76ers going to do? Things aren't working out with Nick Nurse. Embiid is constantly injured and has three years remaining on his contract. Paul George has two years remaining on his deal worth nearly as much and considers himself a role player.

Blowing up the team and starting over with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecomb is the best thing they could do, but how in the world can they get rid of Embiid and George and the approximately $110 million they owe them each of the next two years?

Another question is whether or not general manager Daryl Morey, who put this team together in the first place, will be the one to blow it up or if he'll also be lost in the shuffle. Morey took over in 2020 with the team coming off a first round exit. They proceeded to make the second round the next three years before parting ways with Doc Rivers. Morey then brought in Nurse. The 76ers lost in the first round in his first season as head coach and missed the playoffs completely last year. A trip to the Eastern Conference finals this year seems unlikely.

So enjoy what could be the final days of Embiid flailing around in a Sixers uniform. Even if opponents aren't.

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