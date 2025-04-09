SI

Barbie Announces the Creation of LeBron James's Own Doll

James's doll is the first announced in Mattel's "Kenbassador" series.

Madison Williams

LeBron James poses with his new Barbie doll.
LeBron James poses with his new Barbie doll. / Mattel
LeBron James has made a lot of history in his 22 years in the NBA with a never-ending list of achievements. And, now, the four-time NBA champion can add "Kenbassador" to his resume.

Barbie teamed up with the Los Angeles Lakers star and his LeBron James Family Foundation for Mattel's new campaign to create a doll of James. He is the first doll announced for the "Kenbassador" series from the brand, which looks to honor men "who inspire and contribute to a better world for all."

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James 'Kenbassadors' doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

James's Barbie doll shares a close resemblance to the NBA star—it's even one inch taller than the average Ken doll—and that might be partially due to James working alongside the company to create the doll. He helped personalize the doll's outfit, which includes James wearing a varsity jacket with "LJ" on the front, an Ohio patch and a crown patch on one sleeve, the number 23 on the other sleeve, and his name "LeBron" in big letters on the back with the message "Just a kid from Akron." James is wearing a shirt that says "We Are Family" as a tribute to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

LeBron James, Barbie
LeBron James's Barbie doll shows off its accessories. / Mattel

Additionally, James's doll is sporting some of the player's brand deals including Nike Dunk Hi Retro shoes, Beats headphones and James's signature watch on one wrist and an "I Promise" band to pay homage to his I Promise School on the other. The doll is also wearing sunglasses and has a fanny pack.

LeBron James, Barbie
The back of LeBron James's Barbie doll can be seen. / Mattel

For the first 5,000 dolls sold at Target in-person or online from April 14 to 19, Mattel will donate a copy of James's I Am More Than book to Save the Children. It's a cause "close to James's heart."

The James doll will be available for fans to purchase on Monday, April 14 for the price of $75 either in-person at select Target stores or online at Target, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel Creations.

Madison Williams
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

