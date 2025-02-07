SI

Brian Windhorst Shares Ironic Detail Jimmy Butler's Heat Entrance, Exit Had in Common

The former Miami forward indirectly prophesied how he'd leave the franchise upon joining it.

Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler during the Timberwolves' 140–138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 7, 2018.
Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler during the Timberwolves' 140–138 overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 7, 2018. / David Richard-Imagn Images
Once in a blue moon in basketball—as in life—events just line up. A little detail becomes important down the line, like in great fiction.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler experienced such synchronicity in his entrance to—and exit from—the Miami Heat.

The story goes like this: it's the summer of 2019, and Butler and Heat president Pat Riley were celebrating the former's signing with Miami. Riley, reminiscing, asked Butler who to name his most talented teammate ever.

"Butler answered quickly," per Windhorst: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins. That was no small compliment, given Butler had at that point played with center Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers and guard Derrick Rose on the Chicago Bulls.

Riley, as Windhorst recounted, was surprised—but Butler did not back down.

"Five years later, they were traded for each other," Windhorst wrote.

Since Butler's departure, Wiggins has delivered on his considerable promise—becoming a critical cog on the Warriors' 2022 championship team.

Now, in a twist of fate, he'll take the place of a teammate who praised his game a half-decade ago.

