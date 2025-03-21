Bronny James Shares the Advice He's Given to Younger Brother Bryce
The last week has been a very eventful one for the James family. As patriarch LeBron James works back from a groin injury, his elder son Bronny was in the spotlight on Thursday night, putting in the best game of his NBA career for the Los Angeles Lakers in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
James posted career highs in points (17) and assists (five), leading the Lakers in both categories and earning his place on the podium after the loss.
The breakout performance took place just days after his younger brother Bryce James and Sierra Canyon High School won California's CIF State Division 1 state title. Bryce, a role player who has committed to play college hoops at Arizona, had three points, five rebounds and two assists in the game.
While speaking to the media after the Lakers' game Thursday, Bronny was asked how his advice for Bryce has evolved over the years. Given the significant attention that the brothers have received as the sons of one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, he stressed that Bryce just needs to "keep working" and to avoid taking their opportunities for granted.
"When we were younger, the main thing I'd like to push to him just was having fun, playing your game, being confident in yourself," Bronny said, via Dave McMenamin. "But yeah, I think as I became a senior, and he's a senior now, to just have that mindset of working because there's a lot of kids out there that want to be in my spot or his spot and you can't take that for granted. So yeah, just keep working."
That is certainly sage advice given what Bronny has dealt with this year. After a single college season at USC, which was marred by the sudden cardiac arrest he experienced the summer before his freshman year, James's decision to jump to the NBA and the Lakers' decision to draft him came under significant scrutiny.
Time will tell whether it ultimately proves to be the right decision, but Thursday night went a long way to prove that James is an NBA player, and hard work had to play a huge role in getting to that place.