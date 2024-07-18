Report: Bucks Host Workout With Veteran Isaiah Thomas
After making a valiant comeback last season, two-time All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is working to continue his NBA career.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the 35-year-old guard worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in Las Vegas. NBA players Justise Winslow, Hamidou Diallo, Will Barton and Jaylen Nowell also were present at the workout, per Charania.
Thomas hadn't played an NBA game since April 2022 when he began a stint with the G League Salt Lake City Stars in March. He played four games in the G League before signing a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns in March. He signed a pair of two-way deals with Phoenix before being converted to a full-time deal before the 2024 playoffs.
In six games (19 total minutes) with Phoenix, Thomas scored a total of eight points on 3-of-10 shooting with three assists.
The Bucks currently have one open roster spot, with 14 players under contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Thomas could be looking for a spot on a training camp roster, be it with the Bucks or elsewhere in the NBA.