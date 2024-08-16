Former NBA Player Reportedly Works Out For Milwaukee Bucks
Terence Davis most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings.
That year, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 64 games (five starts).
He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Earlier this week, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Davis worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via Scotto on August 14: "The Milwaukee Bucks brought in Terence Davis for a workout, league sources told @hoopshype. The 27-year-old guard has averaged 8.0 points in 16.1 minutes per game in four NBA seasons."
Davis is a talented scorer, so he would be an intriguing option for a contending team like Milwaukee.
The former Ole Miss star has played four seasons in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games.
The Bucks have an extremely talented roster led by Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
They finished this past season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the team dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).