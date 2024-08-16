Bucks Zone

Former NBA Player Reportedly Works Out For Milwaukee Bucks

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks worked out Terence Davis.

Ben Stinar

April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) shoots the basketball during the first quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) shoots the basketball during the first quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Terence Davis most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings.

That year, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 64 games (five starts).

He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Earlier this week, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Davis worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Via Scotto on August 14: "The Milwaukee Bucks brought in Terence Davis for a workout, league sources told @hoopshype. The 27-year-old guard has averaged 8.0 points in 16.1 minutes per game in four NBA seasons."

Davis is a talented scorer, so he would be an intriguing option for a contending team like Milwaukee.

The former Ole Miss star has played four seasons in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.

His career averages are 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 227 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games.

Terence Davis
April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks have an extremely talented roster led by Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They finished this past season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.

However, the team dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR