GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks eye second straight road win, face Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-14) and the Atlanta Hawks (19-21) cross paths again as the two squads face for the fourth time this season on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Game preview

The Bucks look to even their regular series with the Hawks, who won two of their first three games this season.

Milwaukee defeated Atlanta in their first duel on October 30th, 123-115, before the Hawks took the next two games.

Atlanta nipped the Bucks, 117-98, on November 8th and triumphed a second time in their November 15th duel, 121-106.

Milwaukee is 10-9 on the road, while Atlanta has gone 11-8 at home so far.

Behind the 22-point, 10-rebound performance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee started its four-game road trip with a come-from-behind 105-101 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The Bucks stared at a 17-point third-quarter deficit against the Knicks but were able to claw back behind their hot three-point shooting.

Milwaukee ended the game with 19 three-pointers, 12 of which came after the Knicks had built the 17-point lead.

“Once we made one, then we made the second one. Then we made the third one,” Antetokounmpo said of Milwaukee’s barrage of trifectas.

Antetokounmpo is the league’s third-leading scorer, with an average of 31.7 points a game. He will be pitted against Atlanta’s prolific scorer Trae Young, who is good for 27.0 points and 9.8 assists per outing.

Joe Ingles had his best game as a Buck against the Knicks after he finished with a season-high 17 points.

Injury report

Khris Middleton (knee) will be missing his 13th straight game for the Bucks, who will also be without Serge Ibaka (personal matters).

Center Clint Capela (calf) is out for the Hawks.