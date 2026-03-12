The 3 Biggest Mistakes the Milwaukee Bucks Made This Season

The Milwaukee Bucks entered this season expecting to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo still playing at an elite level. But things quickly went sideways

Injuries, inconsistent play, and roster questions left Milwaukee stuck near the bottom of the playoff race. Looking back, several key decisions stand out as turning points that helped define the disappointing season.

Here are three of the biggest mistakes the Bucks made.

Not Moving On From Doc Rivers

One of the biggest decisions Milwaukee made was sticking with Doc Rivers despite the team struggling to find consistency.

The Bucks never fully developed an identity under Rivers this season. The offense stalled at times, the defense regressed, and the team often looked disorganized late in games.

When a team with playoff expectations starts to fall apart, sometimes the quickest way to reset the culture is with a coaching change. Instead, Milwaukee chose stability, and the results never improved.

Not Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Deadline

The most debated decision the Bucks made this season was ultimately choosing not to move Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline.

Reports surfaced that the Bucks were at least listening to trade offers for Giannis at the deadline. If that was the case, Milwaukee may have missed an opportunity to jumpstart a rebuild. Superstars of his caliber rarely become available. If the Bucks had seriously explored the market, they likely could have received a massive return, multiple first-round picks, young cornerstone players, and long-term salary flexibility. Instead, the team chose to hold onto the hope of remaining competitive in a year where the results simply didn’t justify that belief.

There is also the reality that Giannis’ timeline may no longer align with where the roster is heading. He has battled injuries this season, and the supporting cast has struggled to consistently take pressure off him offensively. When he was off the floor, Milwaukee often looked like a team searching for identity rather than one building toward contention.

Trying to Compete Instead of Developing Young Players

Milwaukee’s biggest mistake may have been trying to win games rather than embracing development. The Bucks have several young players who could benefit from larger roles; instead, they played players like Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis as Milwaukee chased a playoff push that never materialized.

The Bucks have dealt with injuries all year and they struggled to keep up in the standings. The Bucks had a realistic opportunity to soft tank, not by intentionally losing games, but by prioritizing minutes for younger players and focusing on long-term growth.

This year’s upcoming NBA Draft is widely viewed as one of the deepest and most talented classes in recent memory. By continuing to chase a play-in spot with veteran-heavy rotations, Milwaukee may have cost itself valuable lottery positioning.