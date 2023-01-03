Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for revenge vs. the Washington Wizards

The Bucks are set to take on the Wizards for the second time in three days.

The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) are set to host the Washington Wizards (17-21) in their second duel in three days, as Milwaukee will look to get payback for the loss in the first games led by the comeback of a few of their big guns.

Game preview

Without their Big 3 on the court last time around, the Bucks struggled to generate good shoots or defend for that matter, as the Wizards took advantage of the short-handed Milwaukee squad.

But the two Eastern Conference teams are facing off again tonight at the Fiserv Forum, as the Bucks will have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday probable to suit up tonight.

Having an MVP candidate like Giannis back in the lineup will alone do wonders, but when you add Holiday's two-way presence, the Bucks can perform drastically better.

The Wizards were feasting in the paint last game, led by Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford, which is highly unusual for Milwaukee's defense. Brook Lopez is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, but the center struggled to protect the paint without the Greek Freak helping him out down low and Jrue controlling the perimeter.

The Wizards are no slouch of a team, rising slowly back in the standings and winning 5 straight games, while the Bucks have been in the middle of a rough patch, losing five of their six games. Tonight will be a huge game for both teams, and a must-watch for all NBA fans.

Injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (illness) are questionable but probable to return tonight, while Khris Middleton (knee) is still out. George Hill (illness) is also questionable.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (groin) is out, while Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson (hamstring) are out.