With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the sidelines, the Milwaukee Bucks have become one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Since Antetokounmpo went down with a calf strain, the Bucks are just 1-5 with their most recent loss coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. The recent struggles have led NBA.com writer John Schuhmann to place the Bucks at No. 26, five spots lower than the previous edition.

"The Bucks played competitive games against the Raptors and Wolves last week, but lost them both and are now seven games under .500 for the first time since early March of 2017," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Bucks’ loss in Minnesota on Sunday was the start of a stretch where they’re playing 11 of 14 on the road. They’ll have a rest advantage in Indiana on Tuesday night, having won the first meeting on Antetokounmpo’s buzzer-beater."

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte Divincenzo plays defense | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Bucks fall to new low in NBA power rankings

The only teams that are lower than the Bucks in the power rankings are the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers. That is not very good company to be in, and it just goes to show how far down the rabbit hole the Bucks have gone.

There are games in which the Bucks come close, as the team lost by a combined nine points in the last two games. It's just not enough to give Antetokounmpo a convincing argument to stay with the team if he wants to contend in Milwaukee.

Once he returns, things may change for the Bucks, and they probably will for the better. It's hard to imagine the Bucks becoming a force in the Eastern Conference even with the addition of the Greek Freak.

This week, the Bucks will have a chances to pull out a win on the road against the Pacers before celebrating Christmas and heading out on the road for a back-to-back with the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls as their upcoming opponents.

If the team struggles again this week, it could really be time to sound the alarm and hit the panic button.

