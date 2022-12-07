Game preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home after an undefeated road trip. The Bucks have a home game against the Sacramento Kings before heading back out on the road again.

After a dramatic loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee has won two in a row. The Bucks have a hefty amount of road games on the schedule ahead of them, as they will want to take whatever opportunity they have to play in front of their fans and get wins under their belt.

But they have a tough task on their hands, as the Kings have surprised everyone this season and shown they could finally make the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Preview

The last time the Bucks played at home, they lost to the Lakers in a tight game. Since then, they have visited the Hornets and the Magic, where they were able to add two more wins to their column and improve to 17-6 on the season. They were pushed to the limit against the Magic and nearly lost the game, but they held on and secured the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his scoring streak against the Magic as well. In the last seven games he has played, he has scored 30 points or more in each and every one of them. The Greek Freak celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday, as he will be keen on getting another gift with a win.

The Bucks also have Khris Middleton back in the lineup, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to get some more minutes under his belt. Coming off a serious injury, Khris will need all the time he needs to get back to 100%.

The Bucks may be at home, but they have a tough nut to crack in the Kings. Sacramento has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, sitting 4th in the West with a 13-9 record. Mike Brown has had a great start with the Kings, and the players believe in him. With the duo of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, supported by awesome role players like Malik Monk, Kevin Heurter, Harrison Barnes, and many more, Sacramento has something to say in the tough Western Conference. The Bucks will have to be at their best if they want to continue their winning streak.

Injury Report

Joe Ingles remains out as he continues to recover from his injury. MarJon Beauchamp is listed as probable, and Serge Ibaka is listed as questionable for the game against the Kings.

On the Kings' side, Terrence Davis remains questionable for tonight's game.