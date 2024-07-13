Milwaukee Bucks Officially Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Stanley Umude is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons.
He finished the year with averages of 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 45.3% from the three-point range in 24 games.
This summer, Umude became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Thursday, he officially signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-way deal.
Via Bucks.com: "The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Stanley Umude to a Two-Way contract."
Umude has career averages of 5.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 25 games for the Pistons.
At just 25, he could be an intriguing addition for the Bucks to utilize at different points during the regular season.
Umude has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
This past year, he averaged 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 19 regular season games (13 starts) for the Wisconsin Herd.
The Bucks are among the best teams in the NBA with a roster that is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard.
They finished this past season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Bucks lost to Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).