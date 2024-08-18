Milwaukee Bucks Rookies Have 2K Ratings Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks selected two players in the 2024 NBA Draft back in June (AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith).
Next month, the popular video game NBA 2K25 will be released.
Ronnie 2K revealed the ratings for the rookies from the 2024 draft class.
Johnson is ranked as a 69 overall.
The 19-year-old was the 23rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing in Australia.
He finished last season with averages of 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.5% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via League Him on May 15: "19-year-old AJ Johnson showed promise in his first scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine. Intriguing blend of playmaking, fluidity, and length with his 6’8½” wingspan. Showed his smooth shot mechanics from deep. Finished with 13 points and 4 assists in 25 minutes."
Meanwhile, Smith was the 33rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is also ranked as a 69 overall.
Last year, the 19-year-old averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range 27 regular season games for G League Ignite.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on February 21: "Tyler Smith gives G League Ignite much-needed spacing from the stretch-5 position, being a significant weapon picking and popping, coming off pindowns, rising up for jab-step 3s and even pulling up off the dribble out of isos with impressive shot-making prowess."
As for the Bucks, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.