Is Trae Young the answer to the Giannis dilemma?

Trae Young has been with the Atlanta Hawks for 8 years now with a career filled by high scoring nights and consistent high-level playmaking.

But now his time in Atlanta appears to be coming to an end as ESPN's Shams Charania reported this:

Just in: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young and his agents, Aaron Mintz, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown, are working with the franchise on a trade, sources tell ESPN. Young's reps and the Hawks have started collaborative talks over the last week on finding a resolution. pic.twitter.com/dUCNnDKqTt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2026

Could Trae Young reel Giannis Back in?

So that begs the question, should the Milwaukee Bucks take a look? Milwaukee needs to appease Giannis and has found success with a similar player before in Damian Lillard.

Young led the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in a playoff where he averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists, anchoring a Hawks team whose next best player was another young player in John Collins. Young was only 22 at the time and solidified himself as the Hawks franchise player.

At 27, Young has plenty left to offer, and playing next to Giannis could be a chance for Milwaukee to get back on the map and Young to turn his career back around from this years injury ridden, defensively troubling, and inefficient start.

And a fit with Giannis makes sense, the pick and rolls, the spacing, the creation that Young would bring to Milwaukee's offense.

Trae Young is by far the best creator out of the pick and roll



Link to tool:https://t.co/2RcQ2qxLNU pic.twitter.com/H3U4FBnkXr — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) August 29, 2025

"Beggars can’t be choosers. The Milwaukee Bucks don’t have the assets to chase most 27-year-old multi-time All-Stars unless they’re sending out Giannis Antetokounmpo in the deal, which defeats the purpose of building with Giannis. Trae Young has clear defensive issues and the last time the Bucks paired Giannis with a high usage point guard they didn’t win a playoff series. That said, Damian Lillard and Giannis also weren’t both available for a playoff series, and Young is, well, younger. The floor for the Antetokounmpo/Lillard pairing was a 48-win season even with all the turmoil they endured, which would feel like a great regular season for the Bucks given they’re out of the play-in currently. Milwaukee would likely need another move to add some size on the wing given Kyle Kuzma’s salary is necessary to make a Young deal work, but if Jon Horst can round out the roster a core of Giannis, Young, Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins could be a strong foundation to build upon." Ti Windisch

What Does Milwaukee have to Offer?

Beyond Ryan Rollins, and Kevin Porter Jr. the Bucks have two future firsts, one second, and four first-round pick swaps. The salaries of Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Cole Anthony work in a trade straight up for Trae Young, and Atlanta could probably ask for any non-Giannis player they want.

Myles Turner, Giannis, and Trae Young could be just as effective as the Pacers trio last season with Siakam, Turner and Haliburton and would be quite an appealing trio down the stretch in a weakened Eastern Conference. If Milwaukee can hang on to Ryan Rollins and maybe even Kevin Porter Jr. in a move for Young, I believe you do it.

Trae Young to Milwaukee is certainly an idea that the Bucks should consider, especially if they want to keep their homegrown legend around. Come this Summer Milwaukee would have three first rounders available for trade, enabling them to build on this potential core.

In a move for Young, the Bucks can't afford to get desperate, don't give up a lot, and hold your price all while giving it a chance.

For More Milwaukee Bucks News