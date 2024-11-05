3 Takeaways From Bucks' Sixth Consecutive Loss Against the Cavaliers
The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to find their rhythm this season, as they drop to a 1-6 record with six straight losses. This uncharacteristic start has been plagued by injuries and the challenges that come with having a veteran roster. Without their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in their most recent matchup, the Bucks came up just short in a hard-fought 116-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here’s a closer look at the three key takeaways from Monday’s game.
1. Competing Without Giannis
Even without Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to a strained adductor muscle, the Bucks managed to keep it competitive against the undefeated Cavaliers. They pushed Cleveland to the limit, with Bobby Portis delivering his best performance of the season, tallying 21 points and a massive 18 rebounds. Damian Lillard also showcased his scoring prowess, putting up 36 points along with seven assists. But despite these impressive efforts, only four Bucks players managed to score in double figures, underscoring the need for more offensive support when Giannis is out. Milwaukee showed resilience, but falling short by just two points highlights how a fully healthy lineup could make a difference in these close contests.
2. Maybe the Bucks Aren’t Far Off
In their recent loss to the Celtics, it looked as though the Bucks might be miles from where they wanted to be. But their narrow loss to Cleveland suggests they might not be too far off after all. Had they avoided a few key mistakes, like a costly half-court violation that led to a Darius Garland three-pointer in the final seconds, the Bucks might have come away with a win. Milwaukee is also still missing a key player, Khris Middleton, whose return date remains uncertain. If the Bucks can get healthy — a challenge they’ve faced all season — there’s reason to believe they can turn things around. With 75 games still left, there’s plenty of time to regain their form.
3. Tough Early Schedule
The Bucks have not had an easy start, playing five of their first seven games on the road. Although their sole win this season came away from home, this travel-heavy schedule has been taxing, especially for an older roster. The upside, however, is that eight of their next ten games will be at home, which could give them the boost they need to reset and gain some momentum. A favorable home stretch may help them reestablish themselves and bring a much-needed spark to their season.
The Bucks return to Fiserv Forum to face the struggling Utah Jazz, a game that offers an opportunity to get back on track. While the season has started with more adversity than expected, the Bucks have plenty of time to find their footing and get back into the playoff race.
