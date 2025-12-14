Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf
AJ Green: Out - Shoulder
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
NETS
Cam Thomas: Out - Hamstring
Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee
E.J. Liddell: Out - Ankle
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 14, 5:00 p.m. CST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, YES Network (Brooklyn)
Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), Sirius XM Channel 212
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (11-15) and Brooklyn Nets (6-18) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in November and earlier this month, with the first being a loss for the Bucks and the last one a win. The Bucks are 154-114 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 63-73 in home games and 36-37 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Kevin Porter Jr.
C Myles Turner
F Gary Trent Jr.
F Kyle Kuzma
NETS
G Egor Demin
G Terance Mann
C Nicolas Claxton
F Michael Porter Jr.
F Noah Clowney
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-114), Nets +1.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Bucks -130, Nets +110
Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on how the team can respond to practice and film: "You go out and do it. Then when you do it, then you can say 'We've done it in back-to-back games,' but until then, we did all the proper preparation, but the game's going to start at 6 [p.m . EST), and we have to be ready."