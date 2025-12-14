Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

AJ Green: Out - Shoulder

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

NETS

Cam Thomas: Out - Hamstring

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee

E.J. Liddell: Out - Ankle

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 14, 5:00 p.m. CST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), Sirius XM Channel 212

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (11-15) and Brooklyn Nets (6-18) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in November and earlier this month, with the first being a loss for the Bucks and the last one a win. The Bucks are 154-114 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 63-73 in home games and 36-37 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F Gary Trent Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

NETS

G Egor Demin

G Terance Mann

C Nicolas Claxton

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Noah Clowney

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-114), Nets +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Bucks -130, Nets +110

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on how the team can respond to practice and film: "You go out and do it. Then when you do it, then you can say 'We've done it in back-to-back games,' but until then, we did all the proper preparation, but the game's going to start at 6 [p.m . EST), and we have to be ready."

MORE MILWAUKEE BUCKS STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket