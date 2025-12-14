Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Bucks Zone

Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) dunks the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) and forward Danny Wolf (2) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) dunks the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) and forward Danny Wolf (2) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

AJ Green: Out - Shoulder

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

NETS

Cam Thomas: Out - Hamstring

Haywood Highsmith: Out - Knee

E.J. Liddell: Out - Ankle

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 14, 5:00 p.m. CST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), Sirius XM Channel 212

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (11-15) and Brooklyn Nets (6-18) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in November and earlier this month, with the first being a loss for the Bucks and the last one a win. The Bucks are 154-114 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 63-73 in home games and 36-37 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F Gary Trent Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

NETS

G Egor Demin

G Terance Mann

C Nicolas Claxton

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Noah Clowney

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-114), Nets +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Bucks -130, Nets +110

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on how the team can respond to practice and film: "You go out and do it. Then when you do it, then you can say 'We've done it in back-to-back games,' but until then, we did all the proper preparation, but the game's going to start at 6 [p.m . EST), and we have to be ready."

