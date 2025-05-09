Blockbuster Trade Idea Has Bucks Move Giannis Antetokounmpo For Multiple Players
The Milwaukee Bucks' season ended at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. For the second consecutive season, they were defeated by their division rivals in the first round of the playoffs. Since winning the title in 2021, the Bucks have failed to reach the NBA Finals, let alone the Eastern Conference Finals.
It's been a long and challenging road for the Bucks and their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's been shortcoming after shortcoming for the Bucks, and with another early playoff exit, many believe this could be the end of the road for Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.
The NBA season has yet to end, and many believe that Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee is likely. A lot can and will happen from now until training camp, and during that time, there will be many rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo's future.
Brett Siegel of Clutch Points concocted this massive three-team trade that would send the Greek Freak to San Aontio to pair alongside Victor Wembanyama.
Milwaukee Bucks receive: G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, G Cole Anthony, F Jett Howard, SAS 2025 1st-round pick, ATL 2025 1st-round pick (via SAS), ORL 2025 2nd-round pick (Pick No. 46), ATL 2027 1st-round pick (via. SAS, Unprotected)
San Antonio Spurs receive: F Giannis Antetokounmpo, G Pat Connaughton
Orlando Magic receive: F Harrison Barnes
"Although this trade would leave the Spurs without virtually any depth, they would still have plenty of cap space to utilize in free agency and lure experienced players to join a team led by Giannis, Wemby, and Fox. In this scenario, Chris Paul would likely re-sign with the team at an affordable rate, as would big man Sandro Mamukelashvili.
"Whether the Spurs will be willing to relinquish a massive chunk of their future assets this summer for a player of Giannis' caliber is the question at large. While adding Antetokounmpo would be a dream for a team like San Antonio, it would come at a cost."
The Spurs are among the limited number of teams positioned to offer Milwaukee a compelling package. The Bucks, currently short on assets to build moving forward, may find themselves with no viable path forward other than moving their superstar in exchange for the type of return that could reset their future.
