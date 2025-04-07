Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
Sporting a thoroughly mediocre 44-34 record on the 2024-25 season and facing the uncertain health of Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, and don't seem likely to last long in the postseason.
Of course, with nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo available, Milwaukee could certainly upset at least its first-round opponent, likely to be the 47-31 Indiana Pacers, the East's present No. 4 seed.
How long will the two-time league MVP and former 2021 Finals MVP, now 30, be sated by first-round playoff exits? The Bucks haven't emerged out of the quarterfinals since 2022, after all.
Should Antetokounmpo demand a deal out of town, Spencer See of ClutchPoints proposes a roster-resetting move that could ship Antetokounmpo to a major contender and equip Milwaukee with some young pieces and additional draft equity.
Warriors receive: Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, power forward Tyler Smith
Bucks receive: Power forward Draymond Green, combo guard Gary Payton II, shooting guard Buddy Hield, combo forward Jonathan Kuminga, small forward Moses Moody, Warriors' 2026 and 2028 first-round draft picks
"Should the Bucks want to part ways with Giannis, the team is surely going to have a huge asking price for him," See writes. "One of the teams that can accommodate that request is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors found a way to preserve their youth when they dealt for Jimmy Butler at the 2025 trade deadline, giving up Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson. But if they were to pursue a generational talent like Giannis, they might have to surrender their building blocks this time around."
The Warriors, currently the West's No. 6 seed at 46-32 after trading for six-time All-Star Butler, look like bona fide conference contenders. They've gone 21-4 since acquiring Butler.
A Hall of Famer and likely nine-time All-Defensive Teamer would be shipped out to Milwaukee in the exchange, as See explains.
"The Warriors can send out an offer led by Draymond Green to go along with youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Buddy Hield and two first-round draft picks should spice up the deal for the Bucks," See writes. "Although Green would be the most decorated player in that package, the real prizes for Milwaukee will be Kuminga and Moody. Both of them are only 22 years old and have shown a ton of promise."
This year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals a night.
