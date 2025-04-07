Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors

Giannis' last 3 games 🔥

36 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST (62% FG)

37 PTS, 17 REB, 20 AST (63% FG)

35 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST (67% FG)



"I just do what I do & people don't talk about it because it becomes boring...But I don't get bored. The greats never get bored.”



