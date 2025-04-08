Bucks' Damian Lillard Seems to be Teasing Return Following Scary Blood Clot
Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard seems to be making steady progress in his return. He recently shared two photos on his personal Instagram account that hint he's getting closer to being back in action.
One shot shows Lillard working out at the gym, likely focused on regaining his conditioning. The other features him alongside fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court, signaling positive momentum toward a potential return to the lineup.
Lillard has missed the Bucks' last 10 games due to a blood blot issue in his right calf.
With the playoffs approaching, Milwaukee must have their star guard on the court if they want to make a deep run.
