Bucks' Doc Rivers Called Emergency Meeting With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard
After losing to the Warriors on Tuesday night, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers called for a meeting with his two superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
NBA insider Chris Haynes shared via X.
Haynes noted that the meeting addressed the Bucks' offensive woes as of late, which were highlighted on Tuesday against Golden State.
In addition, the Bucks have lost five of their last seven games and could enter the playoffs on the wrong foot. They have resorted to their inconsistent ways, similar to what we saw at the start of the season.
Although they came out to the gates hot after the All-Star break, they have become one of the coldest teams lately. Milwaukee has been on a downward spiral since recording a 7-1 record in their first eight games after the break.
Despite Antetokounmpo's MVP-caliber season, Lillard's high efficiency, and the Bucks' elite 3-point shooting, the Bucks' offense is not up to par.
The Bucks find themselves out of the top 10 in offensive production all season long. In the season, Milwaukee ranks 15th in offensive rating (113.8), 28th in fastbreak points per game (12.8), 23rd in assists per game (25.1), 28th in points in the paint per game (42.8), and 14ht in points per game (114.2).
The offense, which includes the likes of a two-time MVP and one of the best shooters of this generation, is not getting the job done.
After the game, Rivers didn't mince any words on their latest performance offensively.
“It’s everything,” Rivers said. “We’re missing shots too, but we don’t have the right spacing. The ball’s not moving. We’re not attacking. We’re not getting to the paint. I got a whole list. But we gotta do it, and I gotta get them to do it. That’s my job. And it’s on me. …
“I think we get in these periods where we just stop trusting. We try to do it on our own and that’s just not going to work.”
Milwaukee needs to figure it out quickly. They are in the midst of a five-game road trip, and with four games left in it, things could get ugly for them if they don't turn things around.
The Bucks are currently the fifth seed in the East and could drop to as low as No. 6 if they continue their skid.
