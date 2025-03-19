Doc Rivers, Damian Lillard Talk Bucks Biggest Issue Bucks in Warriors Loss
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a heavyweight fight against both the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Right now, the Pacers have a half-game lead over the Bucks for that spot. That's because Milwaukee was not able to get a win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
They lost that game 104-93, failing to score 100 points for the first time in the last 12 games. The last time they didn't score 100 points or more was back on February 25th in a game against the Rockets.
Milwaukee's offense was poor throughout the entire game. They only shot 39 percent from the field against the Warriors. That won't get it done.
Head coach Doc Rivers was not happy with how things transpired, particularly offensively.
“It’s everything,” Rivers said. “We’re missing shots too, but we don’t have the right spacing. The ball’s not moving. We’re not attacking. We’re not getting to the paint. I got a whole list. But we gotta do it, and I gotta get them to do it. That’s my job. And it’s on me. …
“I think we get in these periods where we just stop trusting. We try to do it on our own and that’s just not going to work.”
Lillard was also not happy with how the offense was run, either. He has some ideas on what the team needs to do moving forward.
“I think right now our offense is not forceful enough. It’s not intentional enough. Each part of our stuff, we gotta have pace. We gotta hit people. We gotta do those things consistently and right now, we’re not doing it well enough to have an effective offense.”
Only scoring 93 points is not going to be enough to win many games in today's NBA. They can't be that bad in the playoffs, either.
As the Bucks continue to fight for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, they are going to need to be much better offensively.
