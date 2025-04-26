Bucks' Doc Rivers Needs to Keep Gary Trent Jr in Lineup
In notching a 117-101 Game 3 victory during their first round series against the Indiana Pacers, the Milwaukee Bucks may have saved not just their season but their head coach's job.
A sweep or even a quick loss could have spelled doom for Doc Rivers, a likely eventual Hall of Famer thanks to his 1,162-816 career regular season coaching record, his 115-109 career playoff coaching record, and his two NBA Finals appearances with the Boston Celtics (including the 2008 title).
Instead, after Rivers promoted 6-foot-5 swingman Gary Trent Jr. back to his Day 1 starting shooting guard role in the backcourt next to nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard, he provided the ancillary offensive spark that nine-time All-Star Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo so desperately needed. The Bucks' clampdown defense against Indiana in the contest's second half, during which Milwaukee outscored Indiana 70-44, didn't hurt, either.
Trent made his case for a permanent gig as the Bucks' starting two-guard. At least, for the rest of this now 2-1 series.
Antetokounmpo and Trent each scored 37 points for Milwaukee, marking the first time that has happened in the Bucks' franchise history.
Their elite scoring output made history for the Bucks, yes, but it was also a rarity across the entire NBA.
Per Crazy Stats, Antetokounmpo and Trent were just the 13th tandem to score 37 or more points each in playoff history.
Across three playoff games this year, Trent is averaging a career postseason-high of 18.3 points on .581/.545/.875 shooting splits, along with 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 assists a night.
Individually, Trent actually tied Hall of Fame shooting guard Ray Allen's all-time franchise record for made playoff 3-pointers, with nine (on 12 attempts).
"It's really a blessing," Trent said. "A testament to my hard work and everything that I've put into it. A big fan of Ray Allen's as a kid. Watched him accomplish great things as a Buck."
