Turns out that a single superstar can't solve everything.

The Milwaukee Bucks had looked better since the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, until Wednesday. But they ended 2025 with a thud, losing to a Washington Wizards squad headed to another lottery -- a place the Bucks might find themselves as well if they can't find some solutions.

Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, though also six turnovers, as Milwaukee gave up 65 points in the first half and, after rallying for a lead at the end of the third quarter, made too many mistakes down the stretch. Kevin Porter Jr. had 19 points, and Myles Turner had five blocks and four three-pointers, but none of it was enough.

That's because Giannis, after grabbing an offensive rebound, got blocked on one end by Alex Sarr and, on the other, veteran guard C.J. McCollum made a challenging, contested fallaway jumper just before the buzzer. Then, with one second left, a pass to Giannis for a jumper sealed the despair, as it didn't go down. That play hasn't worked much over the past year, at the end of games, since jumpers are not Antetokounmpo's strength.

Wizards beat the Bucks at the buzzer



Wizards third win in their last 4 games



Bucks now 6 games below .500 pic.twitter.com/e8F5neozDF — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 1, 2026

Bub Carrington made six three-pointers for Washington, which is actually playing better than the Bucks of late, and won even with former Bucks forward Khris Middleton missing all six of his shots. The loss dropped the Bucks six games under .500, as they try to move up to a Play-In spot.

FINAL: Wizards 114, Bucks 113

- Antetokounmpo 33pts/15reb/3ast

- Porter 19pts/6reb/5ast

- Rollins 16pts/7reb/7ast

- Portis 13pts/5reb/3ast

- Turner 13pts/7reb/2ast



The Bucks are now 14-20 on the season. They play next on Friday vs. the Hornets. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 1, 2026

While Giannis played a role in this loss at the end, the noise about him needing more help, maybe elsewhere, will continue to grow if the Bucks can't beat the teams still beneath them in the standings. It's not clear that the pursuit of another complementary scorer, such as Michael Porter Jr. or Jerami Grant, will be sufficient to change that narrative. Milwaukee gets the Hornets next.