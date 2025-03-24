Bucks' Doc Rivers On Verge of Tying Phil Jackson For Historic Coaching Milestone
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is on the verge of passing legendary head coach Phil Jackson on the list for the most wins all-time as a coach.
Rivers sits at 1,1154 wins. As for Jackson, he sits at 1,155 regular-season wins. If Rivers can capture two more wins, he will surpass the 11-time championship coach.
Jackson currently sits at seventh all-time on the NBA all-time coaching wins list.
NBA insider Marc Spears from AndScape spoke to Rivers about this accomplishment and said he's honored to be in the same class as Jackson.
“It was awesome and really interesting, obviously, when you are matched up against ‘quote, unquote’ the greatest coach of all-time in that Boston series,” Rivers told Andscape recently. “I never thought we were at a disadvantage. I was very confident in what I was doing. When you think about that first series, everyone picked the Lakers. We won that series. So, that made me as a coach feel great.
“Phil has won so much. Him having to shake your hand after you’ve beaten him is an (expletive) great feeling. We have a pretty good relationship. You can tell that it hurt him just like it hurt me in 2010 when we lost to him. Those are two amazing series and there was a lot of great adjustments by both coaches.”
Rivers has been with a handful of teams, and winning is all he's ever done. While he only has one title to his name, there is no denying Rivers' success on the sideline.
As a coach, the Chicago native is an NBA champion, 2000 NBA Coach of the Year, a four-time NBA All-Star Game head coach, and among the Top 15 coaches in NBA history.
He's done incredible work with the Magic, Celtics, Clippers, 76ers, and now in Milwaukee. Rivers will do his best to lead the Bucks to a deep playoff run this year.
His first season under the helm didn't go as planned, ending abruptly in the first round. The hope is that this year will be different, but only time will tell.
Whether Rivers passes Jackson on the round trip or back at home, it is clear he is one of the all-time greatest coaches in NBA history.
