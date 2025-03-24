Doc Rivers Says Bucks Are Missing Big Luxury Ahead of Playoffs
The Milwaukee Bucks are sitting at 40-30 which is good for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Winning five of their last 10, the Bucks are on a two game winning streak as the 12 regular season games before the playoffs will define the kind of seeding they get in the top-heavy East.
Head coach Doc Rivers recently spoke on something that the Bucks don't have during this crucial stretch as they are dealing with their share of injuries and inactives lately.
Rivers noted that due to the recent ailments, Milwaukee has some work to do in terms of team identity ahead of the most important stretch of the season.
"It'd be nice to get whole. No Dame [Lillard] right now, no Bobby [Portis], no Jericho [Sims], said Rivers, "So we're literally stuck with one five on the floor and when we take Brook [Lopez] out we have don't have a five, we don't have a five on the roster.
“We um are not going to be able to have that March you know melding because some of these guys aren’t going to play.” But I think we know our identity anyway, I think we know who we are, I think uh rotationally wise, I think we we’re pretty sure how we want to play and I think we’ll be fine.”
Superstar Damian Lillard has been out for two straight contests with a sore calf. Bobby Portis has been out due to a league suspension since February and will be eligible to return April 8.
Jericho Sims underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is expected to take four weeks to recover.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with his knee tendinopathy which hasn't kept him out of recent action and Gary Trent Jr. has been able to play through the same thing but on the opposite knee.
Although there will not be as much 'melding' as Rivers would want, hopefully things come together at the perfect time ahead of the playoffs.
