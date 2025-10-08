Bucks’ Doc Rivers Refutes Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks, Calls Out Report
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers did not hold back regarding the recent Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.
Rivers was asked about the recent reports regarding a potential Antetokounmpo trade, and this is what he had to say.
“I don’t have to because Giannis does that. Everything Giannis says is about the team and being a better team, so I don’t have to do that. Every part of Giannis says that. If you read his comments this summer, every comment he’s made is about being in Milwaukee, loving the city, but for some reason and it’s funny — what’s the old saying? You create the story and then you report on the story you created. And that’s what it feels like. And it gets old for us. But at the end of the day, there’s nothing we can do about it, but I can tell you, Jon [Horst] has never called a team about Giannis. That has never happened. And until that happens, you really don’t have a story," said Rivers.
Rivers' comments come after ESPN's Shams Charania shared in a recent piece that Antetokounmpo was exploring a potential change of teams with the New York Knicks as his preferred destination.
"Several teams were discussed internally, but one emerged as the only place Antetokounmpo wanted to play outside of Milwaukee: the New York Knicks, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told ESPN," Charania said.
"The Bucks picked up the Knicks' call on Antetokounmpo, and the sides engaged in conversations for a window of time in August, league sources said, but the teams never got traction on a deal," Charania added.
The season will be crucial in the Bucks proving whether they can build a contender with Antetokounmpo as their cornerstone.
The past four seasons have been disappointing for the club, particularly the last three, during which the Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs.
This story will be updated….