Three likeliest teams that could trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the center of trade rumors and the team could be getting close to dealing him in the next couple of months.

However, there are only a handful of teams that have betrayed for Giannis and give a strong package and return to the Bucks. Here's a look at the three teams to keep an eye on as the Bucks continue to monitor trade rumors.

Miami Heat

Out of the three teams on this list, the Heat might be the most practical team that could trade for Antetokounmpo. They have both picks and players to play, including Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware.

It remains to be seen exactly who the Heat are willing to part ways with, but they have several options that could lead them in the right direction.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks for space as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo defends | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

New York Knicks

Antetokounmpo's preferred destination has reportedly been the Knicks, who are second place in the Eastern Conference with a 16-7 record.

The Knicks may be Giannis' ideal spot, but that doesn't mean the Bucks would trade him to New York. The Knicks surrendered five first-round picks to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, so they don't have a lot of future draft capital to offer Milwaukee in a potential deal.

Bridges would be on the table as a potential starting point for the Bucks, but they would need a lot more to consider parting ways with one of the best players in the franchise history.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs could be a dark horse if Antetokounmpo wants to play alongside fellow European star Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have young guards in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper that could be available along with De'Aaron Fox. They also have several future first-round picks that they can work with.

San Antonio may not be the first destination to think of, but it has a chance of being the final one for Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are back in action on Thursday against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

