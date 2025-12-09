The Milwaukee Bucks are in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a report came out that Giannis Antetokounmpo may wish to request a trade from the franchise.

Antetokounmpo has been the face of the franchise since he was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, but things may be changing as the team continues to struggle. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has the Bucks three spots lower in this week's power rankings, going from No. 18 to 21.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo’s long-term future in Milwaukee is tenuous. Short-term, he’s on the shelf with a calf strain suffered on Wednesday, making it even tougher for the Bucks to look like a team that can compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Bucks are in the middle of a stretch where they’re playing six of seven games against teams with winning records, and they’ll face the red-hot Celtics for the first time on Thursday. They were swept by Boston last season, with Antetokounmpo playing all three games."

Giannis trade rumors affect Bucks power rankings spot

The only teams that the Bucks are ahead of in the power rankings are the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

Antetokounmpo will be out for the next couple of weeks with a calf strain, meaning that the Bucks will need reinforcements for the foreseeable future.

"Jericho Sims had the go-ahead 3-point play with 1:34 left in the win over Detroit, when he finished with 15 points (on 7-for-7 shooting) and 14 rebounds," Schuhmann wrote. "He’s started the last two games in Antetokounmpo’s place, but the Bucks have scored less than a point per possession in Sims’ 272 minutes on the floor, and the defense hasn’t been very good (120.9 allowed per 100) in his 86 minutes alongside Myles Turner.

"Porter has given the Bucks an offensive lift over his five games back from a 19-game absence, averaging 24.2 points on an incredible true shooting percentage of 72.9%. He’s still taking tough shots, but his shot quality would be the highest mark in his six seasons."

The Bucks are back in action on Thursday when they take on the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside Fiserv Forum.

