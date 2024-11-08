Bucks' Doc Rivers Releases Supportive Statement on Donald Trump Winning 2024 Election
Despite all his criticism that Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has put out about now President-elect Donald Trump, the veteran coach is calling for people to support him. He may not agree with Trump or be happy that he won the 2024 election but Rivers believes Americans have to support him.
"Donald Trump is our president, and we're going to have to support him. We want him to do the best job for the country at the end of the day," Rivers told reporters after practice Wednesday.
"Do I like some of the things that he does? No. But now he's getting a second chance to be a better president than he was the first time, and I hope he is. I'm cheering for him. I really am."
Rivers has been an outspoken critic of Trump for years but is calling on more unity here. He has bashed him previously but seemingly has changed his tune.
"If you saw Madison Square Garden, I mean come on. … Like, right?" Rivers said, via Sports Illustrated "So, to me, it’s so important to vote. I’m gonna keep it as close to that as possible. But gosh. When I tell people, if the guy was so great, why did 80 million people vote against him the last time he ran.
He may not agree with the President-elect but understands that many others do. Rivers even appeared in multiple campaign advertisements with Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris.
"I've known Kamala. This is the most involved I've ever been in an election, and a lot of it was personal because I've known Kamala for over 15 years. I thought she would have been a terrific president," Rivers said Wednesday. "The problem is 65 million-plus disagreed with me."
All Rivers can do is hope for the best moving forward, even if he isn't happy with the results. But for now, he has his own team to worry about as the Bucks have started the year off with a record of 2-6.
Milwaukee got a big win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday but they have a long way to go if they want to fix their issues. They have been playing without star forward Khris Middleton due to injury so his eventual return should help.
If the Bucks can't turn things around, big changes are likely coming to this organization over the summer.
More Bucks: One-Time Bucks Guard Patrick Beverly Considering NBA Comeback, Should Milwaukee Sign Him?