Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

AJ Green: Day-to-day - Shoulder

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

PISTONS

Marcus Sasser: Out - Hip

Bobi Klintman: Out - Ankle

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Radio: AM 620 (Milwaukee), 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (10-14) and Detroit Pistons (18-5) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in November and earlier this month, with the first being a loss for the Bucks and the last one a win. The Bucks are 154-114 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 63-73 in home games and 36-37 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F Gary Trent Jr.

F Bobby Portis

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Daniss Jenkins

C Jalen Duren

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +12.5 (-106), Pistons -12.5 (-140)

Moneyline: Bucks +430, Pistons -590

Total points scored: 222.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers: "It's the way we started the game, and our turnovers. Those are the two things to me, the way we started defensively and then just our turnovers, and in the first half our fouls." ... "We played harder, more physical, and we played defense without fouling, but we still had bad turnovers in [the second] half." ... "We got to take care of the ball, we got to play defense without fouling."

