Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Earn Fine From Wizards Game Without Even Playing
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could be hit with a hefty fine without even playing a single minute in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards.
Antetokounmpo, who was in street clothes against the Wizards, was seen showing his finger, but he quickly covered it with his other hand, making sure not to reveal which finger he was pointing.
It appeared that he may have caught a break, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league offices didn't notice his gesture. This incident took place in the second quarter, and there appeared to be no ill will on Antetokounmpo's part.
As we've seen thus far this season, Silver and the NBA are cracking down on any obscene gestures toward others, especially to the crowd. Last month, Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards expressed his frustration to the Golden 1 Center crowd against the Sacramento Kings by flipping them off during the game. The incident earned him a $35,000 fine.
The league and Silver are known for being intolerant of such actions. For example, last season, Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell was fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official during their loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
The superstar forward has missed the Bucks' past two games due to a back issue. He has appeared in the injury report. While that is the case, the Bucks are hopeful he will be ready in time for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
If Antetokounmpo is unable to go, Bobby Portis will likely see a massive boost, and Taurean Prince will also see additional minutes.
The 30-year-old has been fantastic this season, playing like an MVP candidate for the Bucks, who have turned their season around. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 32.7 points per game, which leads the league, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 24 games and 35 minutes of action.
The last time we saw Antetokounmpo, he was spectacular in that outing. He recorded 33 points while shooting 50 percent from the field, along with 14 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 30 minutes of action.
At this time, the NBA may not take action on Antetokounmpo, but in the future, it's best that he is on his best behavior, whether on the bench or on the court.
