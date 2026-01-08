The Cam Boozer possibility for the Bucks as the season drifts away

Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything he could, but it still wasn’t enough. The Steph Curry led Golden State Warriors took down the Bucks 120–113, outdueling Milwaukee’s lone constant star. Giannis finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. As Kendrick Lamar put it, “It’s not enough, a few solid friends left but it’s not enough.” The Bucks are 5–5 over their last 10, stuck in neutral while the season drifts away.

They currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Giannis’s return has given them a boost, which has pushed their lottery odds backward since we last checked in. You can read more about the AJ Dybantsa possibility here. The Bucks now hold just a 2.5% chance of snagging the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 class. Let’s explore the possibility of them picking third, where they have slightly better odds at 3.0%.

The Cameron Boozer Possibility

Cameron Boozer is the son of former Cleveland Cavaliers second-round pick (35th overall) in the 2002 NBA Draft, Carlos Boozer. Cam, like his father, is a monster on the glass. He has chosen to follow in his father’s footsteps by attending Duke to hone his craft. Let’s take a deep dive into the super freshman and the possibility of his impact.

The Numbers

Cam is 6’9”, 250 pounds of smarts, heart, muscle, and hustle. He averages 23 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. It isn’t all about the beefy stats—he has clear, translatable NBA indicators as well. He averages 7.7 free-throw attempts per game, which will be critical at the next level.

He will also need to space the floor, which he can do. He is shooting 34.5% from deep in his first year.

His advanced metrics are equally impressive offensively. He is ninth in the country in both total rebounds per 40 minutes (12.1) and offensive rebounds per 40 (4.1). He leads the entire NCAA in PER (36.3), Offensive Win Shares per 40 (23%), and Wins Above Replacement Player (5.8).

The defensive stats are where Cam needs to improve the most. He is 41st in the country in block percentage (2.7%). He is 15th in the NCAA in steal percentage (3.3%) and seventh in Defensive Win Shares (13%).

The Evaluation

Cam is a rugged interior force on the offensive end of the floor. He can use both hands equally well. He does not have great vertical athleticism, instead relying on high basketball IQ and superb footwork to create angles and dominate the glass. His broad shoulders create separation, allowing him to get his jump hooks off whenever he wants.

His role at the next level, in my opinion, will be as a hub. You can run offense through him because of his high IQ and elite passing ability.

What makes him especially intriguing as an offensive hub is his ability to operate from the low block, the mid-post, or the perimeter. He is a good enough shooter in college that it’s reasonable to expect improvement at the next level. He can handle the ball well enough to grab a rebound and push pace. Cam’s biggest asset is intangible: his leadership.

The challenge for him at the next level will be at the defensive end. He is undersized for a center but projects better as a power forward. He isn’t very quick, so more dynamic fours will give him trouble off the bounce. His lateral quickness will need to improve. He will have to be a team defender, because much of what he does at Duke is being in the right spots and playing within the structure of the defense.

He is a top five pick all day long. The real question is philosophical: if you are a rebuilding franchise, do you start with a lower-floor player who appears to have a defined ceiling? He could make multiple All-Star teams, but can he be the best player on a championship team? These are the questions general managers must answer.

Now, if I am already a contender or have my No. 1 guy adding Cam is a no-brainer. He is a proven winner.

Will this pick be the turning point that convinces Milwaukee to ride this out with Giannis? Do they flip it for an established piece like Trey Murphy and make one more real push? Or is this the first brick laid in life after Giannis? As the trade deadline looms and the standings tighten, the Bucks are staring at decisions that will define the next decade. No matter what the outcome, Cam Boozer fits every version of the future. He raises floors, stabilizes locker rooms, and wins.

