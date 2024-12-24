Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Opens Up About Post Playing Career Plans
As long as the Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, they expect to be able to compete for titles. They are hoping to have him for a long time, especially after re-signing him last season to an extension that runs through the end of the 2027-28 season. He's almost guaranteed to get an extension before that as well.
Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA. It's hard to find someone who is playing better basketball right now. He looks like he might be able to win another MVP this year with the kind of numbers he's putting up. So far this season, he's averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and six assists on 61 percent shooting.
Giannis still has a lot of basketball to play in the future. He's still just 30 years old and in the prime of his career. He wants to keep winning championships, but he only has one right now in his career. The Bucks are singularly focused on winning one this season and are now a top-five team in the East.
Even though he's still focused on playing right now, he does have his mind made up on what he wants to do once his career is over. Apparently, he wants to be an NBA head coach once he's done playing the game. He thinks he has a lot to teach players of the future.
Antetokounmpo is perhaps the best player in the league, so it makes sense that he thinks he'd be a good coach once his playing days are over. He is one of the smartest players in the league too, as he almost always makes the right play when he has the ball in his hands.
The hope for Bucks fans is that he is able to play for at least another five to seven years. He's at the top of his game and probably will still be in his prime for the next two or three seasons. Then, he'll move into a different phase of his career. That's when he'll have to use his mind on how to age his game gracefully.
It would be interesting to see Giannis as a coach in the future. There's a chance that the Bucks could hire him as a coach when he decides to retire. He's also okay with having to be an assistant coach first and working his way up. Work has never been an issue for him.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Anteokounmpo Offers Bold Take Following Blowout Loss to Cavs