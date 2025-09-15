Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on EuroBasket Feat: 'Legacy Was on the Line'
Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has accomplished a lot during his 12 NBA seasons. The 6-foot-11 big man, 30, has been named to nine All-Star and All-NBA teams, and has notched five All-Defensive honors. He's a two-time MVP and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year, was the Finals MVP on the 2021 championship Bucks, and was been named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team while still in his prime.
But Antetokounmpo, while he values those moments, truly appreciated his bronze medal-winning moment for his native Greece in EuroBasket even more.
Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews writes that Antetokounmpo was convinced that medaling for Greece for the first time in 16 years this summer was a bigger deal than any of his NBA achievements.
"I felt for a day and a half like my legacy was on the line. And I love that feeling, because I’ve always found a way to respond," Antetokounmpo said.
"When my parents did not have money, I found a way to help them sell stuff on the street. When my parents were sick, I took the bag and went by myself," Antetokounmpo added. "When I went to the States, I found a way to bring my brothers and my parents. After that, I gave my brothers a better education."
"So always in my life, I find ways to respond," Antetokounmpo noted. "And I love when I’m down, and when people doubt me. And people were doubting me. And today we won the medal, and I’m very happy."
