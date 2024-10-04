Bucks Giving Former NBA All-Star 'Unspecified' Role Within Coaching Staff This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a crucial NBA season after being bounced out in the first round of the playoffs last year. While the team did have some injuries that caused issues, the expectation for Milwaukee was a title.
It will be the first full season under head coach Doc Rivers and the Bucks believe that they can truly contend in the Eastern Conference. But just before the start of the NBA season, Milwaukee has added a surprising name to their coaching staff.
Former NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo will be joining Milwaukee as a guest coach for training camp. Rivers also said that he will be around the team for the majority of the year in an unspecified manner.
"You'll see him a lot," Rivers said. "That's all I'll say."
Rondo has been looking for a way to get into the coaching ranks and there was thought that he would join his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. That never came to fruition and Rondo now will get to show off his skills in an unofficial capacity with the Bucks.
"There's a lot of factors that go into coaching," Rondo said. "You just can't say, I'm going to be a coach, and then everything works out and that's how it happens. So certain personalities have to mesh, [and there's] a lot of sacrifice. There are certain things that I'm learning. The morning meetings, the amount of hours you're spending watching film, it's a lot."
The former All-Star wants to relish this chance that he has with Milwaukee. He knows the path to coaching can be a long one but he wants to learn as much as he can before he officially becomes part of a coaching staff.
"You see people go from not coaching to head-coaching jobs all the time," he said. "A lot of people go straight to becoming assistant coaches. So there's just no path. I just want to seek as much information as possible."
With Rondo providing his own knowledge, it could be beneficial for the Bucks. He has been regarded as one of the smartest players in recent memory so he should be able to give some insight to the players.
"He's the smartest player I've ever coached -- and not just smart," Rivers told ESPN. "He knows when to and when not to say stuff. He's a great team builder. It's just fun, and it's great to have him around."
If Rondo can show out with Milwaukee in whatever role the team gives him, it could be the next step toward him landing an official coaching job in the league down the line.