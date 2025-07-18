Bucks GM Believes Milwaukee Frontcourt is 'As Good As Anybody' in NBA
Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst believes the acquisition of center Myles Turner during free agency made his frontcourt core "as good as anybody" in the NBA.
After adding Turner, the Bucks' frontcourt now consists of Turner, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis Jr. and Jericho Sims.
“I think the core four of those guys as a frontcourt is as good as anybody," said Horst to The Athletic. "And I think that it’s largely the way that we’ve been dominant in that space over 10 years. But I also think it gives us a chance to modernize and catch up in some of the other areas as well.”
Horst also said Turner's addition would make them more versatile, though it also means they can do the same thing at a higher level.
The addition of Turner to the Bucks frontcourt is huge, as he fills the role of a rim protecting, floor spacing center, the role which Brook Lopez held before his departure this offseason.
Turner shoots 3s at a higher volume than Lopez, and also drains more. Antetokounmpo has always thrived with a stretch big starting next to him, and Turner is exactly that.
Portis and Sims will be the bench options for the Bucks, but they still offer plenty to the team.
Horst praised Portis for his improvements towards the end of the 2024-25 season, saying his understanding for his game and his ability to shoot have greatly improved.
The Bucks re-signed Sims after acquiring him from the Knicks midway through last season, and for good reason. The big man had a limited role, averaging just 15 minutes per game, but averaged 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game in his minimal time on the floor.
There's no question the Bucks have put together something special ahead of the 2025-26 season, and it isn't a stretch to say they'll be contenders for a ring. The East is a free-for-all, and with their additions, the Bucks are more than capable of coming out on top after a first-round exit last season.
