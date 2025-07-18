Bucks GM Says He Did 'Everything Within My Human Possible Power' This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have been under an enormous amount of pressure to improve the roster over the last couple of years. They have been desperate to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo.
For the first time this summer, Antetokounmpo let it be known that he is open to playing somewhere else. That has put Jon Horst under the microscope to help the Bucks' roster improve.
Now that a lot of the big moves have been made, including a shocking signing of Myles Turner, Horst believes that he has done a pretty good job of improving the team.
In a wide-ranging interview, Horst said that he's pleased with what he's done this offseason.
“Have we done enough? We’ve done everything, I’ve done everything within my human possible power this offseason. I feel like our group works our butts off. I’ve got to shout out Dave Dean, Ryan Hoover, Milt Newton, Pat Haneman, Samer Jassar, David Mincberg, and Arjun Mahendroo, the whole group, we do everything we can to get better."
"We do everything we can to put the next version of this thing out there, to give Doc and Giannis and Bobby and Scoot (Kevin Porter Jr.) and the guys on our team every chance that they can to win every night."
Horst is now leaving it in the hands of his coaching staff and the players to figure out whether or not these moves are going to be enough to win a title.
“And so have we done enough? I don’t know. We’ll find out. Have we done everything that we possibly could? Absolutely. And have we done more than anyone else could possibly do? I believe we have. And that’s not an arrogant thing to say. In a very humble way. I think we’ve done as much or more than anyone else could possibly do, and I’m proud of that.”
The Eastern Conference will never be weaker than it will be next season. With injuries to the Pacers and to the Celtics, Milwaukee stands to have a good shot at making it out of the East with great play from Antetokounmpo.
